IRAQ BACKS DIALOGUE, END TO WARS DURING IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTERS VISIT

Iraq reaffirmed its support for ending wars and resolving disputes through dialogue during Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to Baghdad on Sunday, according to the Iraqi News Agency.



Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi, during his meeting with Araghchi, said Iraq "stands with ending wars and adopting dialogue and negotiations to establish stability in the region."



According to the news agency, the talks focused on the recent agreement between Iran and the US that ended hostilities between the two countries, as well as regional and international efforts to reinforce security, stability and respect for sovereignty.



Al-Zaidi said prioritizing diplomacy and negotiations would strengthen opportunities for development among neighboring countries.



Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi, in a separate meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, reiterated his country's support for diplomatic efforts aimed at "consolidating dialogue and prioritizing peaceful solutions in addressing crises and disputes."



Araghchi, for his part, renewed Iran's support for Iraq and reaffirmed Tehran's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation on issues of mutual concern.



The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Iraq earlier Sunday to meet with senior Iraqi officials. He also met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and held a joint news conference.