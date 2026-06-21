Jordan executes 6 individuals on alleged terrorism charges

Jordan has executed six persons who were convicted in separate terrorism and criminal cases tied to attacks that killed members of the Jordanian army and the Public Security Directorate, the Jordanian government said on Sunday.

Citing Government Communications Minister and official spokesman Mohammad Al-Momani, Roya News reported that the executions were carried out at dawn on Sunday after all sentences became final and legal procedures were completed.

"Al-Momani detailed that two of those executed were convicted in the so-called 'Salt Cell' case, which involved the formation of a terrorist group in 2018.

"The attack resulted in the deaths of multiple security personnel, including officers and soldiers from the Public Security Directorate and the Jordan Armed Forces," the report said.

Another was executed for a 2022 terrorism case involving the killing of a senior officer, said Al-Momani.

Two others were convicted in drug trafficking cases that turned violent during raids in 2014 and 2017, killing police officers.

A sixth was executed for a 2018 drug case in which a raid led to the death of a police officer, the official added.



