Qatar’s emir says Tehran-Washington deal to promote regional stability in call with Iran’s president

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed Thursday the importance of the recently signed memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States in promoting regional stability.

This came during a phone call between the Qatari emir and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to a statement issued by Emiri Diwan.

Sheikh Tamim congratulated the Iranian president on signing the memorandum with the United States and voiced hope that the agreement would contribute to strengthening peace and stability in the region and the world, the statement said.

He reiterated Doha's support for dialogue and diplomatic means in addressing regional and international issues, as well as its backing for all efforts aimed at enhancing security and peace at both the regional and global levels.

Pezeshkian, for his part, praised the Qatari emir's role in promoting security and stability in the region and expressed appreciation for his efforts to support de-escalation and reinforce regional and international stability, according to the same statement.

On Wednesday evening, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," which is intended to pave the way for ending the war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran on Feb. 28.

Under the terms of the deal, Iran will immediately reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, while the US will lift its naval blockade, according to the Pakistani leader.

Pakistan's state television reported early Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who acted as a mediator in the talks, postponed his planned trip to Switzerland for a signing ceremony as the deal was already signed and under implementation.