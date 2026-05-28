8 killed in Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon on 2nd day of Eid al-Adha

At least eight people, including children, were killed early Thursday in Israeli airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon on the second day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency.

The attacks come amid continued Israeli escalation and repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement.

An Israeli drone targeted a civilian family attempting to flee to a safer area on the Adloun highway in the Nabi Sari area of the Zahrani district, killing six people, including children.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army issued evacuation warnings for areas south of the Zahrani River ahead of what it claimed would be attacks on Hezbollah targets.

In the southern city of Tyre, an Israeli drone strike targeted a motorcycle on the Popular Housing road, killing two people.

Another Israeli strike targeted a residential apartment inside a building east of the city of Sidon, causing casualties and injuries, though no exact toll was immediately reported.

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting an expanded offensive on Lebanon, killing more than 3,200 people, injuring over 9,600, and displacing more than 1.6 million people, according to official figures.

The Israeli army has continued its daily attacks despite a US-mediated ceasefire that took effect on April 17, which was later extended to early July.