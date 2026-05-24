Unresolved disputes could derail potential US-Iran understanding: Iranian media

Iranian media said Sunday that unresolved disagreements remain with the US over several provisions of a potential understanding, including the release of frozen Iranian assets, threatening the chances of reaching a deal.

"Despite some talks held today, the US obstruction of some provisions of the understanding, including the issue of releasing Iran's frozen assets, is still ongoing," the semi-official Tasnim news agency said.

"These issues have not been resolved so far."

According to the outlet, the possibility of the understanding collapsing "still exists at present," amid ongoing disagreements between the two sides.

According to Tasnim, Iran has stressed that it "will not back down from its red lines in securing the rights of its people."

A US official was earlier quoted by The New York Times as saying that Washington and Tehran have agreed in principle to a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for Tehran's commitment to dispose of its highly enriched uranium.

The official said the agreement has not yet been signed and remains subject to final approval by US President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, a process that could take several days, noting that the method for disposing of Iran's highly enriched uranium is still being negotiated.

The proposed deal does not address Iran's missile stockpile nor include a moratorium on uranium enrichment, the official said, adding that these issues are expected to be handled in future rounds of talks.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended by Trump indefinitely.