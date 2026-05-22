16 killed in 2 separate attacks in northern Honduras

At least 16 people, including six police officers, were killed in two separate shootings carried out by gunmen on Honduras' northern coast Thursday.

The first attack occurred at a plantation in the northern municipality of Trujillo, where at least 10 workers were shot dead, National Police spokesperson Edgardo Barahona said.

In the second attack, gunmen opened fire on police officers in the municipality of Omoa in the Cortes department near the Guatemalan border, killing six officers, police said.

Following the attacks, the National Police said in a statement that it would carry out "direct intervention" operations in both areas.

No motive has been identified for the attack on workers at the ranch in Trujillo, although northern Honduras has long been affected by agrarian conflicts.



