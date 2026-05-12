Israel sent Iron Dome batteries, personnel to UAE during Iran war: US envoy

US Ambassador to Tel Aviv Mike Huckabee said Tuesday that Israel sent Iron Dome anti-missile batteries and personnel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the Iran war.

Mike Huckabee made the remarks on stage at an event in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to CBS News.

"I'd like to say a word of appreciation for the United Arab Emirates, the first Abraham Accord member," Huckabee said. "Just look at the benefits. Israel just sent them Iron Dome batteries and personnel to help operate them."

There was no response from Abu Dhabi until 0900GMT regarding claims by Mike Huckabee.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

More than 3,300 people were killed and tens of thousands displaced in Iran, while at least 13 US servicemen were killed and dozens of others wounded during the conflict.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a set deadline.





