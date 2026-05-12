Iran warns of 90% uranium enrichment in case of renewed US-Israeli attack

Iran warned on Tuesday that one of its responses could be 90% of uranium enrichment in case of a renewed offensive by the US and Israel on its territory.

"We will review it in the parliament," said Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian parliament's Foreign Policy and National Security Committee, in a post through US social media company X.

Rezaei's remarks came as regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

On Sunday, Iran sent Pakistan its response to a US proposal for ending the war, but Trump dismissed it as "totally unacceptable."





