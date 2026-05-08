US military carried out strikes on Iran’s Qeshm port, Bandar Abbas: Report

The US military carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas, a Fox News reporter said Thursday.

"A senior US official tells me that it was a US military strike on Iran's Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas moments ago but added this is not a restarting of the war or end to the ceasefire," Jennifer Griffin said on US social media company X's platform.

The official also confirmed to Fox News that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait had abruptly halted permission for the US to use their bases and airspace for "Project Freedom," a decision that the official said has since been reversed.

Fox News said the US military also just struck Iran's Bandar Kargan naval checkpoint in Minab.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces intercepted "unprovoked" Iranian attacks and responded with "self-defense strikes" as US warships transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

No US assets were struck as three US Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz, it said.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes," it added.



















