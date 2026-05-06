UN warns hunger deepening in Gaza as families survive on one meal a day

The UN on Wednesday warned that hunger remains widespread and severe across the Gaza Strip, with millions struggling to access adequate food despite ongoing humanitarian efforts.

Speaking to reporters, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric cited data from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which estimates that 2.1 million people in Gaza are now confined to less than half of the territory, limiting access to farmland, food supplies, and essential services.

"People are unable to access parts of Gaza where land reserves and critical facilities, such as solid waste landfills, are present. They are also unable to travel abroad or access the West Bank, where services such as specialized health care are available to them.

"People who are allowed to exit as part of medical evacuations represent a tiny fraction of those who need services that are unavailable on a daily basis in Gaza," he said.

Citing the World Food Programme (WFP), Dujarric said more than 1.6 million people receive food parcels, hot meals, bread, or cash assistance each month. In addition, humanitarian partners are providing roughly 1.1 million meals daily through more than 120 community kitchens across the Gaza Strip.

"Yet, more than six months since the declaration of a ceasefire, WFP said hunger hasn't disappeared, noting high malnutrition levels. Many families still rely on food assistance to get by, as fresh food remains too expensive. One in five families eats only one meal every day," Dujarric said.

Responding to Anadolu's question on whether repeated warnings about insufficient aid are being heard, Dujarric said the organization hopes its message is reaching beyond the press room—but acknowledged limited results.

"We hope that others besides you hear us. These are issues we've raised with the Israeli parties on a daily basis. We've also raised them with American counterparts. The bottom line is there hasn't been much positive movement on that.

"We don't control the system. We know we're on the ground. Our colleagues see with their own eyes exactly where the situation is. They know what's needed, and we're just not getting it," Dujarric said.

Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians and injuring over 172,000, most of them women and children.

Despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since last Oct. 10, Israel has continued deadly attacks and a blockade on Gaza, killing 837 Palestinians and injuring 2,381 others, in addition to causing widespread destruction.