8 killed, 41 injured in fire at commercial complex near Tehran

At least eight people died and 41 others were injured in a fire at Iran's Arghavan commercial complex in Andisheh, west of the capital Tehran, local media reported Wednesday.

The Shahriar district governor said the victims died in the blaze that engulfed the complex Tuesday, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.

On Tuesday, the head of Andisheh's Fire Department said that all the people trapped by flames and smoke had been evacuated safely and the building was fully cleared.

According to the official, the rapid spread of the fire was caused by the building's composite facade, which allowed flames to move quickly across the exterior.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.





