Saudi Arabia pushes US to remove its blockade in Strait of Hormuz: Report

Saudi Arabia is pressing the US to cease its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and return to talks with Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing regional officials.

US President Donald Trump announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which took effect at 1400GMT Monday.

The blockade came after Washington and Tehran failed to reach an agreement in Pakistan's capital over the weekend during talks that were part of broader efforts to end the US-Israeli offensive on Iran that has killed more than 1,400 people since Feb. 28. The talks followed a two-week ceasefire.

The report claimed that Saudi Arabia is afraid that Trump's blockade may lead Iran to escalate and disrupt other important shipping routes.

It said that Iran could retaliate by closing the Bab al-Mandeb -- a Red Sea chokepoint crucial for the Kingdom's remaining oil exports.

"Gulf states don't want the war to end with Iran in control of the Strait of Hormuz, their economic lifeline," the report said.

"But many including Saudi Arabia are pressing the US to resolve the issue at the negotiating table and are scrambling to restart talks," it added.

The report said that despite the "public hard line" from both sides, the US and Iran are "actively engaging with mediators and open to talks if each shows enough flexibility."





