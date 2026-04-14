Israeli soldier killed, three injured in clashes in Lebanon

One Israeli soldier was killed and three others were injured in clashes in southern Lebanon, the Israeli army said Tuesday.

The injured included one soldier in moderate condition and two with slight injuries, the army said.

The incident comes as Israel continues an expanded offensive in southern Lebanon following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, Israeli strikes have killed at least 2,089 people and wounded 6,762 others.

Beirut and Tel Aviv are set to hold their first meeting Tuesday at the US State Department in Washington aimed at securing a ceasefire and launching direct talks.



