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News Middle East Iran to allocate part of oil revenues for reconstruction after attacks, minister says

Iran to allocate part of oil revenues for reconstruction after attacks, minister says

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published April 14,2026
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IRAN TO ALLOCATE PART OF OIL REVENUES FOR RECONSTRUCTION AFTER ATTACKS, MINISTER SAYS

Iranian oil sales in recent weeks have ⁠been ⁠favourable and part of the revenue will ⁠be allocated to repairing damage to industry caused by wartime attacks, Iran's oil minister said on ⁠Tuesday.

Mohsen ⁠Paknejad said oil workers had maintained operations across facilities during the conflict, ensuring oil ⁠exports were not halted "even for a single day," including at key export hubs such ⁠as ‌Kharg ‌Island.

The minister ⁠said ‌last month that the ⁠selling price ⁠of Iranian crude ⁠had significantly increased.