Iran to allocate part of oil revenues for reconstruction after attacks, minister says

Iranian oil sales in recent weeks have ⁠been ⁠favourable and part of the revenue will ⁠be allocated to repairing damage to industry caused by wartime attacks, Iran's oil minister said on ⁠Tuesday.

Mohsen ⁠Paknejad said oil workers had maintained operations across facilities during the conflict, ensuring oil ⁠exports were not halted "even for a single day," including at key export hubs such ⁠as ‌Kharg ‌Island.

The minister ⁠said ‌last month that the ⁠selling price ⁠of Iranian crude ⁠had significantly increased.



























