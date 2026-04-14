Iran to allocate part of oil revenues for reconstruction after attacks, minister says

Iranian oil sales in recent weeks have been favourable and part of the revenue will be allocated to repairing damage to industry caused by wartime attacks, Iran's oil minister said on Tuesday.
Mohsen Paknejad said oil workers had maintained operations across facilities during the conflict, ensuring oil exports were not halted "even for a single day," including at key export hubs such as Kharg Island.
The minister said last month that the selling price of Iranian crude had significantly increased.