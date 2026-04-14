Iran says damage from US-Israeli strikes estimated at about $270B

Damage from US-Israeli strikes against Iran is estimated at about $270 billion, the Iranian government spokeswoman said on Tuesday, citing preliminary assessments.

"One of the issues that our negotiating team is pursuing, and which was also pursued in the Islamabad talks, is the issue of war reparations," Fatemeh Mohajerani told Russia's RIA Novosti, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The $270 billion figure is not final, Mohajerani stressed, adding: "Damages usually have to be examined in several layers."

The regional hostilities escalated after the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, killing and injuring thousands.

Tehran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets before a two-week ceasefire was announced last week.

Iranian and US delegations concluded 21 hours of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, early Sunday, without reaching an agreement.





