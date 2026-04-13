345 students, teachers killed in US-Israeli attacks, says Iran

At least 345 students and teachers were killed in US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on Feb. 28, the Iranian Education Ministry said.

The toll included 278 students and 67 teachers, the state-run IRIB reported, citing the ministry.

The attacks have also wounded 196 students and 26 education staff, it said, adding that 933 schools, 54 administrative facilities, 17 cultural centers, 36 sports halls, and eight student camps have been damaged or destroyed.

More than 3,300 people have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28. Tehran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets before a two-week ceasefire was announced on Tuesday.

Iranian and US delegations concluded 21 hours of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, early Sunday without reaching an agreement.