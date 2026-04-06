US, Iran and mediators discussing possible 45-day ceasefire: Report

The US, Iran and regional mediators are in urgent discussions over a possible 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the war, according to multiple sources familiar with the negotiations, the Axios news site reported Sunday, citing American officials.

The sources said the chances of securing even a partial agreement in the next 48 hours are slim, however.

Still, officials see the talks as the last opportunity to prevent a major escalation that could include strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliatory attacks on oil and water facilities in Gulf countries.

US President Donald Trump's initial 10-day deadline for Iran was set to expire Monday evening.

On Sunday, he extended it by 20 hours, setting a new cutoff at 8 pm ET Tuesday and said in an interview with Axios that a deal is possible before that.

"There's a good chance, but if they don't agree, I am blowing up everything over there," Trump said, warning of attacks on Iranian infrastructure if no deal is reached.

Iran has promised to retaliate against Israel and Gulf states.

Two sources said a US-Israeli plan for strikes on Iran's energy facilities is ready, though the deadline extension is meant to give diplomacy a final chance.

Mediators from Pakistan, Egypt and Türkiye along with direct messages between Trump his envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are facilitating the talks.

While the US has proposed several plans, Iran has not agreed to them.

The proposed agreement has two phases: first, a 45-day ceasefire to allow time for broader negotiations, and second, a permanent settlement addressing Iran's uranium stockpile and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

These are central bargaining points for Iran.

Mediators are also exploring partial steps that Iran could take on these issues as well as assurances from the US that the ceasefire would be respected.

Iranian officials have warned that they do not want a temporary ceasefire like in Gaza or Lebanon, where hostilities can resume at any time.

The sources warned that Iranian retaliation against potential US-Israeli strikes could seriously damage Gulf oil and water infrastructure.

Mediators underscored that the next 48 hours are critical to avoid large-scale destruction.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said Sunday that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz "will never return" to pre-war conditions for the US and Israel.





