Voting underway in Maldives' key constitutional referendum

Voters in the Maldives headed to the polls on Saturday to take part in local council elections, alongside a nationwide constitutional referendum that is considered significant for the country's political framework.

There are a total of 294,876 eligible voters who will cast their votes, according to local media outlet The Edition.

The referendum is tied to a proposed constitutional amendment passed by parliament on Feb. 10. The changes would allow presidential and parliamentary elections to be held simultaneously and establish a fixed start date for parliamentary terms.

President Mohamed Muizzu cast his vote at a polling station in his constituency. He participated in the local council elections, the Women's Development Committee (WDC) elections, and the public referendum.

Muizzu urged all citizens to exercise their right to vote.

The Maldives is holding local council elections, WDC polls, and a nationwide referendum simultaneously on Saturday, including a vote on whether to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on the same day.





Kaynak: AA_ING