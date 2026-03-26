Israeli strikes kill 22 in Lebanon, death toll exceeds 1,110

First aid responders are seen at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Roummane on March 26, 2026. (AFP Photo)

At least 22 people were killed and 110 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on Thursday, taking the death toll to 1,116 since March 2, the Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the tally included 83 women and 121 children, while 3,229 people were injured, including 454 women and 399 children.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by the Hezbollah group on March 2.

The current escalation came amid a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed more than 1,340 people since Feb. 28. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, US bases and Gulf countries.