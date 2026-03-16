Iranian president says latest US attacks on Kharg, Abu Musa islands launched from Gulf countries

Iran's president said the latest US attacks on Iranian islands were launched from the territory of some Gulf countries, according to Iranian media.

Masoud Pezeshkian told French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone on Sunday that recent strikes on Kharg Island and Abu Musa Island were carried out from territory in some Gulf states.

According to remarks reported by the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), Pezeshkian said the roots of insecurity and instability in the region lie in "hostile actions by Israel and the United States."

The Iranian president said Iran and its armed forces "had not sought escalation or conflict" but stressed that Tehran would firmly defend its territorial integrity and national security.

For his part, Macron said it was necessary to end the war and reduce tensions in the region, according to the report.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that the US destroyed all military targets on Kharg Island and threatened to attack the island's oil infrastructure if Iran continued to block ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Kharg Island is Iran's main oil export hub, handling 90%-95% of the country's crude exports, with 1.7 million barrels per day last year. The island serves as a key component of Iran's energy system and a vital source of government revenue.

Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz since March 1, following the launch of joint attacks by Israel and the US against Iran on Feb. 28, which have so far killed over 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Hostilities have since escalated.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets."