Ethiopia’s premier urges fuel conservation as Mideast conflict disrupts global supply

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday urged fuel distributors, service stations, and consumers to conserve fuel and prioritize essential services as escalating conflict in the Middle East disrupts global oil supplies.

The crisis has tightened international fuel markets and slowed deliveries to countries that depend heavily on imported petroleum, including Ethiopia, Abiy said.

"As a result of the situation in the Middle East, countries that purchase fuel are facing difficulties obtaining supplies as usual," Abiy said in a statement posted on US social media company X.

"Until the problem is resolved and the fuel supply system returns to normal, we must use fuel carefully and give priority to essential services," he added.

The premier also called on fuel distributors, filling stations, and consumers to ensure available supplies are directed toward critical sectors such as transportation, healthcare, food distribution, and other basic services.

The disruption follows escalating hostilities in the Middle East since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, widening the regional conflict and raising concerns about global energy security.

The country has also effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz since early March, a critical maritime route through which a significant portion of the world's oil shipments passes.

Ethiopia imports all of its petroleum products, making it particularly vulnerable to international supply disruptions.





