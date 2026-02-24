Lebanese army says Israeli fire targets new border post in Lebanon

The Lebanese army said Tuesday that Israeli fire targeted a newly established monitoring post along the southern border, in a new violation of a November 2024 ceasefire.

A military statement said that while army forces were setting up a monitoring point near Sarda in the Marjayoun district, the vicinity of the post came under fire from the Israeli side.

An Israeli drone flew at low altitude over the area and issued threats aimed at forcing Lebanese troops to withdraw, the army added.

The military said it has ordered reinforcements to the post and instructed personnel to remain in position and respond to sources of fire.

The army said it is following up on the incident with the ceasefire oversight committee and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

There was no comment from the Israeli army.

The latest attack came amid repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, killing and wounding hundreds of Lebanese. Israel continues to occupy five Lebanese hilltops seized during the latest war, in addition to other Lebanese areas it has held for decades.



