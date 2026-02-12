Israeli army conducts military drill in Eilat amid heightened regional tensions

The Israeli army carried out a military exercise Thursday in the Red Sea city of Eilat, amid tensions between Iran and the US and an expanded US military presence in the Middle East.

The US and Israel accuse Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons, while Tehran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, including electricity generation.

The drill was conducted in the Eilat area and the Arava Valley in southern Israel, and was aimed at simulating scenarios the military establishment describes as among the "worst-case" possibilities, the daily Maariv reported.

The newspaper quoted an unnamed military source as saying the army is training for "extremely dangerous scenarios" it may face.

According to the report, the simulated scenarios include missile attacks targeting Eilat and its surroundings, strikes on tourist areas, and infiltration attempts across the Jordanian border or from the Red Sea.

The drill also included preparations for the possibility of armed groups launching maritime attacks from Yemen toward the Gulf of Eilat, or arriving by land to carry out attacks in the area.

The army did not specify the duration of the drill or provide additional details, while Maariv cited information on its objectives and scenarios based on an unnamed military source.















