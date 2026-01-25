Turkish charity sends aid to civilians affected by fighting in northern Syria

Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) sent aid to civilians affected by fighting in Syria's Ayn al-Arab (Kobani).

In a statement, IHH said a humanitarian corridor was opened to Ayn al-Arab after the extension of a ceasefire between the Syrian government and the YPG/SDF terror group, allowing aid deliveries to resume.

Six trucks carrying humanitarian supplies were sent from Aleppo to Ayn al-Arab to support civilians struggling with shortages caused by the conflict and harsh winter conditions. The aid includes blankets, mattresses, quilts, food packages, bread, ready-to-eat meals, boots, and winter coats.

The IHH, a Turkish nonprofit established in 1992, provides emergency supplies such as food, medical aid, and shelter to people in conflict and disaster zones across 120 countries.