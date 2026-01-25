 Contact Us
Turkish charity sends aid to civilians affected by fighting in northern Syria

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published January 25,2026
Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) sent aid to civilians affected by fighting in Syria's Ayn al-Arab (Kobani).

In a statement, IHH said a humanitarian corridor was opened to Ayn al-Arab after the extension of a ceasefire between the Syrian government and the YPG/SDF terror group, allowing aid deliveries to resume.

Six trucks carrying humanitarian supplies were sent from Aleppo to Ayn al-Arab to support civilians struggling with shortages caused by the conflict and harsh winter conditions. The aid includes blankets, mattresses, quilts, food packages, bread, ready-to-eat meals, boots, and winter coats.

The IHH, a Turkish nonprofit established in 1992, provides emergency supplies such as food, medical aid, and shelter to people in conflict and disaster zones across 120 countries.