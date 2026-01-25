Syrian security forces free 126 minors from SDF-run prison

Syrian security forces in the northeastern Raqqa province released 126 inmates from a prison which had been run by the terrorist group YPG/SDF, all of them under the age of 18, Alikhbaria Syria TV said Saturday.

Quoting an unnamed security source, the channel said: "Internal security released 126 prisoners from Al-Aqtan prison in Raqqa, all of them under 18."

Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa said on US social media company X that footage posted by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) showed the detainees' release.

"These children are not merely detainees; they are sons and daughters whose childhoods were stolen. They should have been in schools and playgrounds, not behind prison walls. Every face among them carries a story of fear, separation, and lost innocence," he added.

Al-Mustafa stressed that "there is no slogan, justification, or security reason that can explain the presence of a child in a prison cell," saying that their plight wounds the conscience of humanity.

On X, presidential spokesman Ahmed Muaffaq Zaidan called the detention a "full-fledged scandal carried out by gangs outside the bounds of time and place."

On Friday, the Justice Ministry announced that it had officially taken over Al-Aqtan prison after SDF elements withdrew from it as part of extending state authority and restoring institutions to operate under the law. The Interior Ministry also began a review of the detainees' files.

On Friday, the Syrian Army announced that its units had begun transferring SDF elements from Al-Aqtan prison and its surroundings in Raqqa to the city of Ayn al-Arab, east of Aleppo, saying this represents the first phase of implementing the Jan. 18 agreement paving the way for the government to take over the facility.



