Syrian Army opens 2 humanitarian corridors with Hasakah, Aleppo

The Syrian Army opened two humanitarian corridors with Hasakah and Aleppo in the country's northeast, in coordination with local authorities in the two provinces, the military said on Sunday.

Alikhbaria TV, citing the army's Operation Command, said the first corridor was opened along the Raqqa-Hasakah road near the village of Tal Baroud, and the other at the Ayn al-Arab junction on the M4 highway, near the village of Nour Ali.

The channel published a map of the two corridors, saying they will be designated "for the entry of humanitarian aid and humanitarian cases."

Syria has extended a ceasefire with the terrorist organization YPG/SDF by 15 days, the Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The announcement came hours after the Syrian government said a four-day truce with the SDF had ended and that authorities were considering their next steps following the expiration of that agreement.





