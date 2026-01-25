Iran’s internet shutdown causes daily losses of over $20 million, tech group says

Iran's internet shutdown since the outbreak of anti-government protests has caused daily economic losses exceeding $20 million per day, according to the country's leading technology industry body.

Ali Hakim-Javadi, head of Iran's Computer Engineers Organization, told the news website Entekhab on Sunday that the most heavily affected sectors since the shutdown on Jan. 8 are digital companies and IT service providers.

Businesses that rely on continuous access to the global internet have seen a sharp decline in transactions, he said, adding that some companies have been forced to halt operations entirely.

He stressed that the economic damages, estimated at approximately $20.6 million per day, only include "direct" losses, warning that broader indirect damages, including erosion of investor confidence, declining international rankings, capital flight and brain drain, are not included in the estimate.

Last Sunday, President Masoud Pezeshkian said that he had submitted recommendations to Iran's Supreme National Security Council calling for the lifting of internet restrictions as soon as possible.

Protests erupted in Iran late last month over the sharp depreciation of the national currency and worsening economic conditions, beginning in Tehran before spreading to several other cities.

Pressure on Iran from the US and Israel has intensified since then, while Tehran accused Washington of using sanctions, political pressure and unrest to create a pretext for military intervention and regime change.