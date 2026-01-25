2 youths killed by SDF gunfire in northeastern Syria

Two Syrian young men were killed Sunday by gunfire from the terrorist organization YPG/SDF in separate attacks in northeastern Syria.

Alikhbariah TV said one of the youths was shot dead in Hasakah city, while the other was killed in the village of al-Ghariqa in the countryside of Qamishli.

In a related development, the broadcaster said the SDF launched a series of raids on several villages and arrested a number of young men in the vicinity of al-Darbasiyah, north of Hasakah.

The attacks came one day after the Syrian government extended a ceasefire with the SDF by 15 days on Saturday.

The announcement came hours after the Syrian government said a four-day truce with the SDF had ended and that authorities were considering their next steps following the expiration of that agreement.





