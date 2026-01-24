Gaza power plant on track to resume operations after 2-year-plus shutdown

Gaza's only power plant seems on track to restart after a shutdown of over two years due to the Israeli genocide and blockade, the head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza said Saturday.

"People of the Gaza Strip, we bring you good news that there are reassurances and readiness for the power generation plant to resume operations," Ali Shaath said on US social media platform Facebook.

He added: "Alongside efforts with international parties regarding solar energy, we are working with electricity providers to restore power as soon as possible."

Shaath did not provide details on how electricity would be restored, the mechanisms involved, or a timeline for the process.

Since the start of the Israeli genocide in October 2023, Israel has cut electricity supplies to Gaza and has prevented the entry of fuel needed to operate its power plant, despite a ceasefire agreement in effect since last October.

Before the outbreak of the genocide, available electricity in the Gaza Strip was estimated at around 212 megawatts, less than half the about 500 megawatts needed to ensure a 24-hour power supply.

The lack of power in the Gaza Strip has had catastrophic repercussions throughout the enclave, particularly affecting vital service providers and hospitals.

During the two years of the genocide, Israel also targeted electricity networks, destroying approximately 5,080 kilometers (3,157 miles) of power lines and 2,285 overhead and underground electricity distribution transformers, according to the Gaza media office. Total losses in Gaza's electricity sector are estimated at about $1.4 billion.



