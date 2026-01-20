Palestinian baby dies from cold in Gaza as winter death toll rises to 9

A Palestinian infant died Tuesday from severe cold in the Gaza Strip, raising to nine the number of children who have lost their lives to cold-related causes since the start of the current winter season, a medical source said.

The infant, seven-month-old Shatha Abu Jarad from Gaza City's al-Daraj neighborhood, died after her heart suddenly stopped as a result of extreme cold, the source told Anadolu.

The latest death comes as Palestinians in Gaza continue to face dire humanitarian conditions, with many families living in tents or overcrowded shelters that lack basic necessities, including adequate blankets, warm clothing and heating, following Israel's two-year war on the enclave.



