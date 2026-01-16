Qatari prime minister affirms support for de-escalation in call with Iran’s top diplomat

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani reaffirmed his country's support for de-escalation and peaceful solutions during a phone call Thursday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the call reviewed bilateral cooperation between Qatar and Iran, as well as the latest regional developments and issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also a foreign minister, stressed Doha's backing for efforts aimed at reducing tensions and resolving disputes through peaceful solution, the statement said, adding that such approaches are essential to bolstering security and stability across the region.

The call comes amid heightened regional tensions over fears of a possible US strike against Iran.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to back protesters in Iran, where anti-government protests have swept the country since last month.

Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of backing "riots" and "terrorism" in the protests.

Authorities have not released official figures on casualties or detainees. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based group, estimates that more than 2,600 people have been killed, including protesters and security personnel.