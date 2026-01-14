Israel on alert amid expectations of imminent US strike on Iran

Missiles are seen as Iran launches missile strike on Israel seen from Jerusalem on June 24, 2025. (AA File Photo)

Israel is closely watching the possibility of a US military strike on Iran, with its armed forces raising readiness levels in anticipation of potential retaliation by Tehran, Israeli officials and analysts said.

Assessments in Tel Aviv suggest that a US attack on Iran is increasingly viewed as a matter of timing rather than possibility, although no details have emerged regarding its scope, nature or exact timing.

Israeli officials believe Washington would notify Israel in advance of any strike to allow preparations in case Iran responds by targeting Israeli territory.

As a precaution, Israel has heightened its military readiness, particularly within the air force, amid concerns that an Iranian response could occur at any moment following a potential US strike.

Iranian government officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as "riots" and "terrorism" in the wake of anti-government protests that have swept several cities across Iran since late last month.

A MATTER OF TIME



Dorron Kadosh, military correspondent for Israel's Army Radio, said Wednesday that senior Israeli officials are now convinced the question is no longer whether the US will strike Iran, but when.

"The assessment in Israel is that if the United States attacks Iran, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will order strikes on American targets in the Middle East as well as on Israel," Kadosh said.

He added that the Israeli army is preparing for both defensive and offensive scenarios, including raising the alert level of air defense systems operated by the air force.

Avi Ashkenazi, a military analyst for the daily Maariv, said Israel is coordinating closely with the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

He noted that the Israeli army, particularly the air force, military intelligence and the Northern Command, is on high alert, with continuous intelligence monitoring focused primarily on Iran.

Ashkenazi said Iran could retaliate either before or after a US strike, possibly through allied groups such as the Houthis in Yemen or Hezbollah in Lebanon, while other arenas, including Syria and Iraq, also remain potential flashpoints.

He added that Israel does not know the exact nature of any operation US President Donald Trump may pursue against Iran.

"At this stage, there are several options," Ashkenazi said. "One involves limited strikes on regime or military targets, more symbolic actions with less intent to severely damage nuclear facilities or ballistic missile systems."

He said any large-scale US attack would require significant force buildup, including deploying two or three aircraft carriers to the Gulf and the Mediterranean, as well as heavy bombers such as the B-2, a process that could take several days.

DIPLOMATIC WINDOW



Amir Bohbot, a military analyst for the Walla news website, quoted Israeli military sources as saying that Trump has yet to decide on the method of attack or how to assist Iranian protesters.

"Senior defense officials are on maximum alert amid security tensions with Iran, the possibility of a US strike, and scenarios involving retaliation against Israel's home front," Bohbot said.

Another Israeli security source said the army remains in direct contact with its US counterpart.

"At this stage, it is unclear where things are heading," the source said. "The Americans are preparing for a potential strike while leaving open a diplomatic channel with the Iranian regime."

Bohbot said US options under consideration range from cyber operations to strikes on Basij and police headquarters, internet disruption, attacks on weapons depots, or even targeting senior officials.

Meanwhile, Israel's defense establishment has increased emergency preparedness, amid Iranian warnings that Israel would be the primary target in any retaliation.

Potential Iranian responses could include attacks on US military bases in the region, as well as asymmetric warfare such as cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and operations abroad.

A COMPLEX PICTURE



Ronen Bergman, a security analyst for Yedioth Ahronoth, said anxiety levels in Israel are rising, but discussions with senior military officials paint a more cautious and complex picture.

"There are no clear signs that Iran is on the verge of attacking, and it is not certain the United States is about to launch a major operation," Bergman said.

He added that the protests in Iran, at least at this stage, are far from toppling the regime, though developments could shift rapidly.

Regarding a potential US strike, Bergman said Israeli officials stress that Tel Aviv is not part of the planning process and has not been briefed on any American operational plans or timelines, if they exist.

The heightened tensions come a day after US President Donald Trump pledged assistance to protesters in Iran, saying he had canceled all meetings with Iranian officials "until the senseless killing of protesters stops."

"Help is on its way," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Iranian authorities have not released official figures on casualties or detainees. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based group, estimates that at least 2,500 people have been killed, including protesters and security personnel, and more than 1,100 others injured.