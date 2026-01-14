Iraq denies suspension of flights at Baghdad airport amid fears of US attack on Iran

Iraq denied reports Tuesday of suspending flights at Baghdad International Airport amid fears of a possible US attack on Iran.

"Reports about suspending flights at Baghdad International Airport are unfounded," Transport Ministry spokesperson Maytham Al-Safi said in statements carried by state news agency INA.

"Air traffic is continuing to all destinations, including transit flights through Iraqi airspace, and there is no halt to flights at any of the country's airports," he said.

The denial comes amid fears of a potential US strike on neighboring Iran, where anti-government protests have been ongoing since late last month.

"Only one flight to Sulaymaniyah Airport was canceled due to poor weather," said Al-Safi. "There is no decision to suspend flights."

US President Donald Trump said he had cancelled any meetings with Iranian officials and pledged assistance to protesters.

Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of backing as "riots" and "terrorism."

There are no official casualty figures, but the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based rights group, estimates that the death toll has reached more than 2,000, including security forces and protesters.