Israel moves to cut power, water to UNRWA buildings, Jerusalem governorate says

Israeli authorities began practical steps on Tuesday to enforce a law ordering the cutoff of electricity and water to buildings operated by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem, Palestinian authorities said.

In a statement, the Jerusalem Governorate said Israeli authorities started sending formal notices ahead of implementation, denouncing the move as "a new escalation" targeting the UNRWA presence and institutions in the city.

The Israeli electricity company delivered notices to disconnect power to UNRWA buildings located inside the separation barrier, with implementation set to begin after 15 days, the statement said.

The action is based on a law approved by the Knesset on Dec. 31, 2025.

The Israeli water company Gihon also sent separate notices to halt water supplies to properties used by the UN agency in occupied East Jerusalem, the statement said.

A preliminary assessment showed the measures affect 10 UNRWA buildings, including schools, clinics, training centers and administrative offices. Among them is the agency's main office in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, the governorate said.

It warned that enforcing the Israeli measures would have serious repercussions for educational, health and relief services provided to Palestinian refugees in East Jerusalem.

Israel's parliament gave final approval to the law last month during its second and third readings, passing it by a vote of 59-7.

UNRWA says that 48,000 children attend its schools across the occupied West Bank.

Israel has previously taken similar steps against the UNRWA.

In 2024, the Knesset passed legislation banning the UN agency's activities in Israel, citing allegations that some UNRWA employees were involved in the Oct. 7, 2023, events, claims the agency has denied.

The UN has said UNRWA adheres to strict neutrality standards.

UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly more than 70 years ago to assist Palestinians who were forcibly displaced from their land.





