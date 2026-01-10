Syrian security member injured in YPG/SDF terror group drone attack on Aleppo

A member of the Syrian Internal Security Forces was injured on Saturday by fire from a drone launched by the terrorist group YPG/SDF targeting the northern city of Aleppo.

State-run Alikhbaria TV said that "one member of the Internal Security Forces was injured by fire from a drone launched by the SDF at the city of Aleppo from the Deir Hafir area."

It added that the Syrian Army is responding to drones launched by the terror group from the Deir Hafir area, targeting neighborhoods of Aleppo.

The Interior Ministry is deploying military patrols inside Aleppo's Ashrafieh neighborhood to maintain security and reinforce stability in the area, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported earlier.

Drones sent by the YPG/SDF terror group are hindering the entry of a humanitarian aid convoy into Aleppo's Ashrafieh neighborhood, amid fears they could target gatherings of civilians, SANA also reported.

The Syrian Army announced Saturday the completion of a full security sweep of the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood in the northern city of Aleppo amid escalation with the YPG/SDF terror group.

Since Tuesday, SDF has shelled residential neighborhoods, civilian facilities, and Syrian Army positions in Aleppo.

The attacks have killed nine people and wounded 55 others, and triggered the displacement of about 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods.

On March 10, 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Authorities said, in the months since, the YPG/SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.