Top Egyptian, Moroccan diplomats discuss regional developments

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita on Sunday discussed regional developments and relations between the two countries.

According to a written statement from Egypt's Foreign Ministry, the ministers, in a phone call, also addressed the positive developments recorded recently at various levels.

They also discussed the Palestinian issue in particular, as well as the situation in Sudan and Libya and recent developments in Africa.

The statement underlined that both sides underscored the importance of continuing coordination and consultation in order to support regional stability and strengthen joint Arab and African cooperation.

The statement noted that the two sides discussed arrangements for the establishment of a Joint Coordination and Follow-up Committee, to be chaired by the prime ministers of both countries.

The committee is intended to contribute to enhancing cooperation between the two nations.

An agreement to establish the Joint Coordination and Follow-up Committee between Egypt and Morocco had been reached during Abdelatty's visit to Morocco's capital, Rabat, in May.

It was reported that the committee will operate under the framework of the Joint High Committee, chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Moroccan King Mohammed VI, and that meetings will be held alternately in the two countries.





