Syria arrests 8-member ISIS cell in Idlib

Syria's Interior Ministry said Tuesday that it arrested an eight-member cell affiliated with the ISIS (Daesh) terror group in the northern Idlib province.

A statement cited by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said the cell was responsible for several terror attacks targeting security and military patrols in Idlib and Aleppo in northern Syria.

On Sunday, the ministry said that four security personnel were killed in an attack on their patrol in the city of Maaret al-Numan in the southern Idlib countryside.

Another security personnel was injured by gunfire in Aleppo the following day.

Since the overthrow of the former regime of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Syria's new administration has been seeking to restore security and stabilize conditions across the country.