Israeli army continues ceasefire violations with strikes in Gaza

The Israeli army launched airstrikes and artillery shelling across eastern Gaza early Tuesday morning in continuous violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli warplanes conducted intensive airstrikes in several areas of eastern Gaza City, which is part of the military-controlled yellow zone, while artillery shelling continued.

Israeli military vehicles opened indiscriminate fire on the northeastern parts of the Bureij refugee camp in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, they added.

Since Oct. 10, the Israeli army has committed hundreds of ceasefire violations, killing at least 391 Palestinians and injuring 1,063 others, according to the latest figures by the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel has killed more than 70,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.



