Heavy rains flood Gaza hospital, sweep away thousands of displaced Palestinians' tents in extreme cold

Thousands of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were flooded, along with a hospital, after heavy rainfall triggered by a new low-pressure weather system on early Tuesday.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, rainwater leaked into sections of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, especially the reception and emergency department, causing work to be disrupted.

Al-Shifa Hospital, the biggest medical complex of the Gaza Strip, had been exposed to numerous Israeli strikes over the course of two years of genocide and sustained severe damage. Gaza's Health Ministry's rehabilitation efforts following the ceasefire have failed due to Israel's prevention of the entry of needed equipment.

Witnesses told Anadolu that thousands of tents for displaced people were also flooded and blown away by the strong winds that have been hitting the Gaza Strip since Monday evening.

"We woke up with the sound of strong winds hitting our tent. We tried to secure it and hold on to it, but the winds uprooted the tent, and all our belongings flew away," Palestinian Khaled Abdel Aziz told Anadolu.

"I'm outside with my wife and children, sitting in the rain. There is nowhere to shelter," Abdel Aziz said.

Hundreds of Palestinians tried to take shelter from rainwater under parts of buildings destroyed by the Israeli army in Gaza City, according to witnesses.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Maha Abu Jazar was running haplessly with her three children after rainwater completely submerged her tent in the Al-Mawasi neighborhood, west of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Separately, Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal warned that thousands of homes partially destroyed during the Israeli genocide are at risk of collapsing at any moment due to rain and strong winds.

"These homes pose a grave danger to the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who have found no shelter," Basal told Anadolu. "We have warned the world repeatedly, but to no avail."

At least 14 people lost their lives in a winter storm in Gaza last week. Over 27,000 displacement tents were flooded, swept away by torrents, or torn apart by strong winds, and 13 buildings collapsed across Gaza.

Nearly 250,000 families are currently living in displacement camps across the Gaza Strip, many facing cold weather and flooding inside fragile tents, according to the Civil Defense.

Although a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, living conditions in Gaza have not improved, as Israel continues to impose strict restrictions on the entry of aid trucks, violating the humanitarian protocol of the agreement.

Israel has killed more than 70,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023, which have continued despite the truce.





