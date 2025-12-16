1 killed in Israeli drone strikes in Lebanon despite ceasefire

One person was killed and several others were injured on Tuesday evening in two Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement, local media said.

An Israeli drone struck a car traveling on a road between the towns of Markaba and Adaisseh in the Marjayoun district in southern Lebanon, the state news agency NNA reported.

The Health Ministry confirmed that one person was killed in the attack.

Another Israeli drone hit a pickup truck in the Sebline area along the Mount Lebanon coast in central Lebanon, NNA said.

The outlet added that several people were injured in the attack.

A ceasefire was reached between Tel Aviv and Beirut last year after more than a year of attacks against the backdrop of the war in the Gaza Strip. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 others were injured.

The Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January under the ceasefire, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.