Israel warns residents in Lebanese town to evacuate ahead of attacks

The Israeli army on Saturday ordered residents of a Lebanese town in the south to evacuate ahead of attacks, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement in place since November 2024.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on US social media company X that the army will strike what he called Hezbollah military infrastructure in the village of Yanooh in the near future.

Adraee published a map of a building in the village and urged residents to stay at least 300 meters away from the site.

A ceasefire was reached between Tel Aviv and Beirut last year after more than a year of attacks against the backdrop of the war in the Gaza Strip. More than 4,000 people were killed and 17,000 others injured.

The Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January under the ceasefire, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.





