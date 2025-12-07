UN special rapporteur says Israel’s actions 'normalized,' welcomes European boycott of Eurovision

The UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, Francesca Albanese, said Sunday that Israel has faced no suspensions from major international bodies despite ongoing allegations of rights violations in Gaza, adding that a "European boycott" of Eurovision signals a shift in public accountability.

In a post on US social media company X, Albanese criticized what she described as a longstanding global tolerance of Israel's conduct.

"Israel hasn't been suspended from the UN, other int'l fora, UEFA, FIFA, FIBA or cultural events. Genocide continues because it is normalised," she wrote.

Her comments come amid growing public calls in several European countries for artists to withdraw from the Eurovision Song Contest over Israel's participation.

Albanese said the mounting pushback marked a break from previous years.

"And then, just like that, accountability in the form of a European boycott begins. Eurovicious no more!" she added, linking to an analysis piece on Substack.

Slovenia, Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland have so far said they will not participate, citing Israel's war on Gaza, while Iceland said it will hold further discussions.