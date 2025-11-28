Spain reiterates call for 2-state solution to ensure peace in Middle East

Spain's foreign minister on Friday reiterated the country's support for a two-state solution, saying it remains the only path to securing lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Speaking at the 10th Union for the Mediterranean Regional Forum in Barcelona, Jose Manuel Albares emphasized that a just and lasting peace in the Middle East would only be possible through the implementation of a two-state solution.

"It is time to put an end to so much suffering and to build a lasting peace," he said, adding that the US plan for Gaza ceasefire and UN Security Council Resolution 2803 serve as guiding frameworks for implementing a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians.

This is the "only" option that can restore peace and security to all the peoples of the Middle East," he told the forum that is taking place with the participation of representatives from the foreign ministries 43 countries, including 27 EU members and 16 Mediterranean coastal countries.

For his part, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi criticized Israel for "refusing to recognize international law and remaining unpunished" despite the genocide in Gaza.

"We cannot continue to act as if nothing is happening," he said, also mentioning that Israel must withdraw from Lebanese territory.

Türkiye was represented at the forum by Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay.




