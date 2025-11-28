Israeli army kills Palestinian, injures child in southern Gaza strike despite ceasefire

The Israeli army on Friday killed a Palestinian man and wounded a young girl in shelling and gunfire targeting southern Gaza, amid a series of airstrikes and shootings across different parts of the enclave.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the body of Abdullah Hammad was brought to Nasser Hospital after he was targeted by an Israeli drone in the Ramida area of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis.

The targeted area lies within the zones the Israeli army continues to occupy in southern Gaza under the ceasefire agreement, where it still controls around 53% of the enclave's territory.

Separately, medical sources said a Palestinian girl was moderately wounded when Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire toward the tents of displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area, northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians live in this area after being forced out of their homes from various parts of the Gaza Strip.

In the early hours, Israeli warplanes carried out several intense strikes east of Khan Younis and northeast of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Off the coast of Khan Younis, Israeli naval boats opened heavy fire, along with firing incendiary rounds toward fishermen and tents of displaced families along the shore. Israeli naval boats also fired shells toward the Gaza City coastline, and artillery shelling was witnessed in parts of Khan Younis.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal reached in October includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed nearly 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.