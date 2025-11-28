EU’s Kallas calls Russia’s war in Ukraine 'existential threat'

The EU foreign policy chief on Friday urged stronger cooperation with Southern Mediterranean partners, warning that Russia's war in Ukraine is "an existential threat," as ministers met in Barcelona for the launch of the EU Pact for the Mediterranean.

Kaja Kallas said the Mediterranean's geopolitical weight is "only becoming clearer," noting that Europe faces "earth-shaking changes." She stressed that despite multiple global conflicts, "the answer is very simple."

"Russia's war in Ukraine is an existential threat. If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is not stopped, he will not stop," she said.

Calling for a reset in relations, she said: "We can only achieve these objectives through stronger partnerships and far more cooperation. I also believe we can only do this by working together as equals."

The new pact, she added, is meant to deepen ties in areas such as the blue economy, digital infrastructure, energy flows, education, cultural exchanges and startups.

"Our message is simple, our current relationship is good, but we can do better," she said.

Kallas also warned of shared security risks across the Mediterranean, citing "shadow fleet ships" that "help Russia circumvent sanctions," can serve as "launch pads for drones and attacks," and pose environmental dangers.

She said Gaza's stability "is a priority for us all" and that the EU "has a role to play in supporting the peace process."