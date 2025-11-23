Pakistan condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza in ‘strongest possible terms’

Pakistan on Sunday condemned the recent Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, stressing such actions violate international law and a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10.

"Pakistan condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the attacks by Israeli occupying forces across Gaza, which have reportedly resulted in the deaths of several Palestinian civilians, including women and children, and have left many more wounded," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The remarks from Islamabad came after at least 22 Palestinians were killed on Saturday in Israeli airstrikes that hit homes and a vehicle in several areas of the Gaza Strip, in a new violation of the truce.

The ministry said such actions "constitute a blatant violation of international law, relevant UN resolutions," as well as the ceasefire agreement.

Noting that these attacks "undermine international efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the region," the statement said Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to "take immediate steps to end Israeli impunity and ceasefire violations," and to uphold international human rights and humanitarian law.

"Pakistan reaffirms its principled position in favor of the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital," the statement added.

Israel continues to occupy more than 50% of Gaza under the ceasefire agreement, with the "yellow line" separating areas under army deployment from those inhabited by Palestinians.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 victims in Gaza, primarily women and children, and reduced the enclave to rubble.





