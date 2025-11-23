Hamas denies ceasefire violation, accuses Israel of breaching agreement

Hamas Media Office head Izzat al-Rishq responded in a written statement to Israel's claims that the group had violated the ceasefire.

Rishq called on mediators and the U.S. administration to pressure Israel and demanded that the identity of the alleged armed individual sent by Hamas be revealed.

Addressing reports that U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff was informed by Hamas that the ceasefire had ended, Rishq said, "Claims by Israeli sources that Hamas told Witkoff the agreement had ended have no basis in reality."

He accused Israel of "creating excuses to escape the agreement and return to a war of annihilation," stating, "The party systematically violating the agreement every day is Israel."

Rishq said Hamas has requested mediators and the U.S. to intervene and force Israel to comply with the ceasefire.

Earlier on the day of the statement, the Israeli military violated the October 10 ceasefire by launching attacks on multiple cities in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 20 Palestinians, including women and children, and injuring dozens more.

Following Israel's attacks across Gaza, Hamas called on the U.S. and mediators to act against Tel Aviv's attempts to undermine the ceasefire.

Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya had reported that Hamas told Witkoff the ceasefire had ended and that they were ready to fight.