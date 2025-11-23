Child among 11 Palestinians detained in Israeli military raids in West Bank

The Israeli army rounded up 11 Palestinians, including a child, on Sunday in military raids across the occupied West Bank, local media reported.

Nine people, including a child, were taken into Israeli custody when army forces raided the southern city of Bethlehem and the towns of Dura, Al-Karmel, south of Hebron, and Beit Ummar north of the city, the official news agency Wafa said.

Several homes were searched during the raids, the outlet said.

Israeli forces also arrested two Palestinian brothers during a raid in the town of Burin, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli army has escalated its attacks in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

More than 1,000 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 11,000 others injured in attacks by the army and illegal settlers in the occupied territory. More than 20,000 people have also been arrested.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal, and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





