Israeli strikes on Lebanon threaten peace efforts - UN expert

A UN expert on Friday warned that Israeli strikes in Lebanon are undermining ceasefire efforts and may amount to war crimes, citing repeated attacks on civilians, UN peacekeepers and populated areas.

UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions Morris Tidball-Binz condemned Israel's renewed strikes, pointing to the deadly attack on the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Sidon and other assaults across the country.

"This is not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing pattern of lethal strikes in populated areas by Israel, and of total disregard for the ceasefire and for Lebanese peace efforts," he said.

He stressed that the Ain al-Hilweh attack followed near-daily strikes despite the declared ceasefire, describing repeated attacks on civilians and civilian objects as "war crimes and a violation of the UN Charter."

"These incidents form part of a broader pattern of unlawful killings and violations of the ceasefire agreement by Israel," Tidball-Binz noted.

He also referred to Israel's recent strikes on clearly identified UN peacekeeping troops in Lebanon (UNIFIL), saying that deliberately targeting UN personnel constitutes a war crime.

"These incidents amount to international crimes and are serious violations of Security Council resolution 1701 and of Lebanon's sovereignty," he added.

Tidball-Binz said the attacks threaten the Lebanese government's efforts to implement the ceasefire and urged Israel to halt all strikes.

He called for accountability for "those who planned, ordered or authorised unlawful strikes," and pressed the international community to increase pressure on Israel to comply with the ceasefire.

Tensions have mounted in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army carrying out near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory, allegedly targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and escalated into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

Under a ceasefire declared in November 2024, Israel was expected to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January but has only partially pulled back and continues to maintain forces at five border outposts.