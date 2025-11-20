Violent clashes erupt between Israeli soldiers at military base in northern Israel

A violent brawl broke out between Israeli soldiers at a military base in northern Israel, local media reported on Wednesday.

A video clip circulated online showed Israeli soldiers in the dining hall of the base, severely hitting and throwing chairs at each other.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the incident occurred on Sunday between the army's Givati Brigade soldiers and combat engineers. It began as a verbal altercation and evolved into physical fighting.

The Israeli army condemned the incident and opened an investigation, according to the newspaper.

No further details were given about the reason for the fight.

A report by the Belgium-based Hind Rajab Foundation found the Givati Brigade linked to the systematic abuse of civilians in the Gaza Strip , including torture, looting, and the destruction of residential areas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, injured over 170,000, and reduced the enclave to rubble. The assault came to a halt under a ceasefire deal that took effect on Oct. 10.